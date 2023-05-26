Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $86,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. 14,435,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,905,111. The stock has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.