Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research increased their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

NFLX stock traded up $15.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,456,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.48. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

