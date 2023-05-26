Morningstar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. T-Mobile US comprises 0.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.04. 2,846,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,405,663. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.76 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

