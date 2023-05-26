Morgan Stanley Trims Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price to $50.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Catalent stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

