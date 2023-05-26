Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund makes up approximately 5.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $62,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IIF traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,676. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.