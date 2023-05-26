Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.50 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 133.30 ($1.66). 782,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,620,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.80 ($1.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.80) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Moonpig Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £461.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,258.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moonpig Group

About Moonpig Group

In related news, insider David W. Keens bought 110,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £134,322 ($167,067.16). 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

