Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.65

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 226.65 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 257.20 ($3.20). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 253.80 ($3.16), with a volume of 1,106,315 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MONY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.23) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.23) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.86) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.11).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 255.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

