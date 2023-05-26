Mizuho Raises Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target to $85.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KUASF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kuaishou Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Kuaishou Technology Trading Up 2.6 %
KUASF opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.51. Kuaishou Technology has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $11.40.
About Kuaishou Technology
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.
