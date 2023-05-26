Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.81

Shares of Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.27, with a volume of 24433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Mitsubishi Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

