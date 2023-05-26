Mitchells & Butlers’ (MAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 213 ($2.65) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 177.75 ($2.21).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 0.2 %

MAB stock opened at GBX 207.20 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.76. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.97 ($2.74). The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,360.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

