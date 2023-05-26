Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 46,240 shares changing hands.

Midland Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of C$41.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami.

