M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.14 ($2.76).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 218 ($2.71) in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 265 ($3.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.07) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Andrea Rossi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,300 ($24,004.98). Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 194.90 ($2.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.98, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.22. M&G has a one year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 229.90 ($2.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. M&G’s payout ratio is presently -3,030.30%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

