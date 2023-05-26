Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $42.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Methode Electronics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.