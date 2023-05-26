Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the April 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meten Holding Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Meten Holding Group Price Performance

Shares of Meten Holding Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 371,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,380. Meten Holding Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

