Metahero Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $25.19 million and $219,733.44 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

