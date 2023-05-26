Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 722 Shares

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.4 %

META stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.69. 21,989,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,701,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $255.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.37. The company has a market cap of $647.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

