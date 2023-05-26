Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as low as C$4.69. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.72, with a volume of 3,676 shares.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

