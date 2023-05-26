Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.