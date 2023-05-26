Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

MDT opened at $83.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

