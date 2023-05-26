Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Short Interest Update

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of GETVY stock remained flat at $3.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
