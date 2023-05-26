Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Short Interest Update

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of GETVY stock remained flat at $3.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

About Mediaset España Comunicación

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.