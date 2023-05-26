McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,859 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $86,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.62. 649,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,167. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.20. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $3,155,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

