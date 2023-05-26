Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Markel by 181.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,313.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,315.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,320.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

In related news, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

