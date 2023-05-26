MAGIC 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.60 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. MAGIC has a total market cap of $192.53 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,247,435 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

Buying and Selling MAGIC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

