M28 Capital Management LP Takes Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up 5.6% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after buying an additional 179,280 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 181,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 461,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.63. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,852. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.