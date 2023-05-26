M28 Capital Management LP Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 439,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,762.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,918 shares of company stock valued at $209,586. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 891,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,421. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

