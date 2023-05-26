LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Trimmed by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.87. 71,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.25.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

