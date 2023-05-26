Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,894.41 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

