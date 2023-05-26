Ltd Ineos Sells 14,000,000 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Stock

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ECVT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 1,840,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,514. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King lifted their price target on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

