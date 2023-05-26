Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 102,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Lowery Thomas LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 815,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,556. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.