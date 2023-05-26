Lowery Thomas LLC Has $227,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 29,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,815. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.33.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

