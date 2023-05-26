Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,033 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 37,182 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $50,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,052 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 441,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LPX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 206,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

