L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Down 85.6% in May

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the April 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

L’Oréal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $97.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75.

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $1.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About L’Oréal

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRLCY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $372.80.

(Get Rating)

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

