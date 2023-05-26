Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Buys 209,979 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,452,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,979 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 3.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings in Sysco were worth $493,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.69. 1,250,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

