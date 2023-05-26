London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Purchases 5,690 Shares

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand purchased 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,440 ($104.98) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,308.46).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand purchased 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,301 ($103.25) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,011,650.30).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand purchased 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,390 ($104.35) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($899,837.94).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.74), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,219,282.84).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.58), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,168,187.76).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand bought 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($105.95) per share, with a total value of £461,675.60 ($574,223.38).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Martin Brand bought 9,015 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,363 ($104.02) per share, with a total value of £753,924.45 ($937,716.98).

On Thursday, May 4th, Martin Brand bought 5,766 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,333 ($103.64) per share, with a total value of £480,480.78 ($597,612.91).

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Martin Brand purchased 4,026 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,328 ($103.58) per share, with a total value of £335,285.28 ($417,021.49).

On Friday, April 28th, Martin Brand purchased 3,257 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,169 ($101.60) per share, with a total value of £266,064.33 ($330,925.78).

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Brand purchased 13,585 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,002 ($99.53) per share, with a total value of £1,087,071.70 ($1,352,079.23).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,338 ($103.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,081.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,742.90. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6,710 ($83.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,612 ($107.11). The company has a market cap of £41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5,955.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,642.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($118.78) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.11) to GBX 9,900 ($123.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($124.38) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($130.60) to £102 ($126.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.88).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.