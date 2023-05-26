Loews Corp Sells 25,000 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Loews Corp cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 793.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.62. The company had a trading volume of 401,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

