Loews Corp Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 15,810,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,930,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

