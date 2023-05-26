Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Lessened by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,640,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111,958 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.70% of Loews worth $95,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Loews by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

