LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,453,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,522,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,674. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get LiveWire Ergogenics alerts:

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.