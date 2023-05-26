LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,453,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LVVV remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,522,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,674. LiveWire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
