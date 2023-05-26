Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Trading Up 1.6 %
LPCN opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Lipocine
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.
