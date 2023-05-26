LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.50. LifeVantage shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 110,428 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

