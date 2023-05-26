Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,151,500 shares changing hands.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Lexaria Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.