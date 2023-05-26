Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.13 and traded as high as C$20.72. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$20.50, with a volume of 6,785 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Leon’s Furniture Dividend Announcement

Leon’s Furniture ( TSE:LNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$661.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.9696532 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

