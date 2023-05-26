LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Director Acquires $45,779.25 in Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $45,779.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LENSAR Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. LENSAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNSR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENSAR in the first quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of LENSAR by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

