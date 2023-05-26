LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR) Director Acquires $45,779.25 in Stock

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 16,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $45,779.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
LENSAR Stock Up 7.7 %
Shares of LENSAR stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. LENSAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.55.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LENSAR
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LENSAR (LNSR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.