LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $797.02 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

