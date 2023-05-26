LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,089. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 464.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 29,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.