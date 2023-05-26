Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.16 and last traded at $83.01. Approximately 889,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,813,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $373,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,824 shares in the company, valued at $12,986,637.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,744 shares of company stock worth $10,036,426. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

