Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 120.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Lam Research worth $70,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,175,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $14.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $616.16. The company had a trading volume of 338,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $617.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

