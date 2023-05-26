Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.61

Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.61 ($22.40) and traded as high as €22.20 ($24.13). Lagardere shares last traded at €22.10 ($24.02), with a volume of 5,785 shares trading hands.
Lagardere Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.63.
Lagardere Company Profile
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
