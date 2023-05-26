Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Raised to $145.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $123.84.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.