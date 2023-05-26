Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Komatsu stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 53,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,708. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

