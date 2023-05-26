Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the April 30th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Komatsu Stock Performance
Shares of Komatsu stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.48. 53,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,708. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $26.44.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
See Also
